Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 20,105 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,105 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,430,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $57.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

