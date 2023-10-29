Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $261.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

