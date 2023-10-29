Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,306,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.38.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $207.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $196.13 and a 1 year high of $351.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

