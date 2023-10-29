Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1,239.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.09.

EXPE opened at $93.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

