Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5,780.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $133.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.