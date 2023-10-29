Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Exelon Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile



Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

