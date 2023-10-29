Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

