Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,896,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

