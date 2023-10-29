Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 394.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

