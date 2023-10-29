Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.95.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

