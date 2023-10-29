Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.44. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $191.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.16) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.82) to GBX 4,440 ($54.39) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

