Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 3,472,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after buying an additional 149,009 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 407,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 42,360 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 508,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

