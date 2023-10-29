Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.69.

Hologic stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

