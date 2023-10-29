Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $457.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $475.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.46. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $307.30 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.