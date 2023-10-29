Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 35,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 73,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average of $152.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 64.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

