Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Health Catalyst stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $25,595.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares in the company, valued at $663,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,412 shares of company stock worth $70,137. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 118.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.