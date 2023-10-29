HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.0216 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and $97.36 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

