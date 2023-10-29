HI Price Reaches $0.0008 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $2.17 million and $337,279.26 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00016498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,385.06 or 0.99998777 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001846 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,028,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00075967 USD and is up 6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $336,814.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

