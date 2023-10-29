High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.
High Country Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HCBC opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. High Country Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $40.50.
About High Country Bancorp
