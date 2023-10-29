High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

High Country Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HCBC opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. High Country Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Get High Country Bancorp alerts:

About High Country Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Read More

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; home equity loans; and mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for High Country Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Country Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.