Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
Shares of HIW stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 155.04%.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
