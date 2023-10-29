Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 155.04%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

