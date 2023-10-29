holoride Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $209,467.21 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $209,467.21 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.45 or 0.05212799 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00032063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01265389 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $206,046.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.