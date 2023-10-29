Home Reit (LON:HOME) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.05

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.48). Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.47), with a volume of 622,766 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £300.81 million, a P/E ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 45.92 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.05.

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

