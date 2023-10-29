Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $214.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $177.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.75. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.