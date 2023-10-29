Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.05%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.