Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.10-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.8-37.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.96 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

HON opened at $177.00 on Friday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.