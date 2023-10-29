Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 399,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $0.43 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 429.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HOOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
