Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 399,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $0.43 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 429.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOOK

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.