Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.56.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
