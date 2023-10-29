Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.