Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

HUM opened at $510.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.41. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.3 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

