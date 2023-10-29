Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.47

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $7.06. Ideal Power shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 40,443 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPWR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Ideal Power Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5,123.78% and a negative return on equity of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ideal Power by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ideal Power by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ideal Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Ideal Power by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Featured Stories

