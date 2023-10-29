Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 93.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Incyte by 5.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

