Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Infinera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Stock Performance

Infinera stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $676.23 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $376.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.