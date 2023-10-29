Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Trading Down 0.4%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

Get Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSJA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 2,306.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (TSJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY, QQQ and IWM shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. TSJA was launched on Jan 4, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.