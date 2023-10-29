Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Stock Holdings Cut by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 114,598 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 171.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 118,391 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

