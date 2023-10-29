Insider Buying: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Director Purchases 5,405 Shares of Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) Director David John Lucchetti acquired 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Five Star Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ FSBC opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $31.35.
Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.
Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
