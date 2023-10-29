Insider Buying: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Director Purchases 5,405 Shares of Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) Director David John Lucchetti acquired 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $31.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 157,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 17.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 120.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

