Insider Buying: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TSE:IPA) Director Purchases C$14,090.00 in Stock

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TSE:IPA – Get Free Report) Director Barry Alan Springer bought 10,000 shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,090.00.

IPA is an innovation-driven, technology platform company that supports its pharmaceutical and biotechnology company partners in their quest to discover and develop novel, therapeutic antibodies against all classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional, multi-vendor, product development model by bringing innovative and high-throughput, data-driven technologies to its partners, incorporating the advantages of diverse antibody repertoires with the Company’s therapeutic antibody discovery suite of technologies, to exploit antibodies of broad epitope coverage, multiple antibody formats, valency and size, and to discover antibodies against multiple/rare epitopes.

