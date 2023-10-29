Insider Buying: Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) Director Purchases $88,950.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Kantoff bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRML opened at $14.00 on Friday. Tourmaline Bio Inc has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

talaris therapeutics is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company based in boston, ma and louisville, ky. talaris is developing transformative cell therapies with the potential to eliminate the burden of chronic immunosuppression for organ transplant recipients as well as induce durable remissions in patients with severe auto-immune and immune-mediated disorders.

