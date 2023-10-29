Insider Buying: Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Insider Acquires A$37,755.87 in Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Free Report) insider Sara Watts bought 29,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$37,755.87 ($23,896.12).

Trajan Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33.

Get Trajan Group alerts:

Trajan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Trajan Group Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes analytical and life science products and devices in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It operates through Analytical Products and Life Science Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.