Insider Buying: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Senior Officer Acquires C$23,560.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chih Hao Kelvin Tang purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,560.00.
Chih Hao Kelvin Tang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 24th, Chih Hao Kelvin Tang purchased 400 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,240.00.
Valeura Energy Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of VLE opened at C$3.34 on Friday. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.62. The firm has a market cap of C$339.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.
About Valeura Energy
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
