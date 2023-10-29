Insider Buying: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Senior Officer Acquires C$23,560.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chih Hao Kelvin Tang purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,560.00.

Chih Hao Kelvin Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 24th, Chih Hao Kelvin Tang purchased 400 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,240.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of VLE opened at C$3.34 on Friday. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.62. The firm has a market cap of C$339.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$205.63 million during the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 120.78% and a return on equity of 134.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.6423077 earnings per share for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

