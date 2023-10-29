Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $33,753.20 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, October 2nd, Ann Mather sold 180 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $23,776.20.

On Monday, September 25th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80.

On Friday, August 25th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80.

GOOGL stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average is $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

