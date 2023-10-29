Insider Selling: ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Sells $118,294.88 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 67,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $118,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,597,460 shares in the company, valued at $13,371,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 160,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $293,349.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 87,200 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $167,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 125,100 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $285,228.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 215,543 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $618,608.41.

On Thursday, October 12th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 161,863 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $435,411.47.

On Monday, October 9th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 75,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 52,621 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $250,475.96.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 1,700,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $9,299,000.00.

ProKidney Price Performance

Shares of PROK opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.48. ProKidney Corp. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $14.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth $1,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 1,964,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 196,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in ProKidney during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

