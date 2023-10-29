Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Stock Price Up 2%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 16,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 45,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IINN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

