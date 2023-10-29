Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Integer updated its FY23 guidance to $4.47-4.67 EPS.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Integer has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

