Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Shares Down 1.8%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

