International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after buying an additional 235,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

IBM stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.