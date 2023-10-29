International Business Machines’ (IBM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines stock opened at $142.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,428,000 after buying an additional 201,475 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

