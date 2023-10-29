Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.75 at Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.56.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$11.54 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.04 and a twelve month high of C$15.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

