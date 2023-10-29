Intrum AB (publ) (ITJTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.61 on November 21st

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.607 per share on Tuesday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Intrum AB (publ) Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY opened at $5.63 on Friday. Intrum AB has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

