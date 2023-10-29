Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $258.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $11,164,713. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.