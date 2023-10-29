Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.