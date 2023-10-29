Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $15.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Get Invesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 28.81. Invesco has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 14.50%. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 251,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.